Another Great Weather Day With A Few Clouds

June 1, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 90. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 