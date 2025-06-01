Another Great Weather Day With A Few Clouds

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 90. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.