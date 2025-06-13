80% Chance Of Rain Friday. And Saturday. And Sunday. And Monday. And Tuesday.

June 13, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 4pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 4pm. Patchy fog before 8am. High near 87. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Patchy fog before 8am. High near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 90. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 90. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Juneteenth: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 