80% Chance Of Rain Friday. And Saturday. And Sunday. And Monday. And Tuesday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 4pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 4pm. Patchy fog before 8am. High near 87. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Patchy fog before 8am. High near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 90. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 90. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Juneteenth: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 60%.