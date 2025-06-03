Sunny, Near 90 To Begin The Week

June 2, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

