It’s Been 36 Years Since A FHP Trooper Was Killed In Cantonment; A Portion Of Highway 29 Is Dedicated To Him

This week marked 36 years since a n Florida Highway Patrol trooper was killed in a wreck in Cantonment.

In late 2019, Highway 29 from Neal Road to Nine Mile Road wasd esignated as the “Trooper Milan D. Hendrix Memorial Highway”.

Hendrix was on routine patrol duty about 10 p.m. on the night of June 1, 1989, when he was involved in an accident with a log truck on Highway 29.

He was southbound in front of the paper mill in Cantonment as an empty log truck turned onto Highway 29. The patrol vehicle went under the trailer. Witnesses said he may have been in a pursuit at the time.

At the time of his death, Trooper Hendrix was 37 years old and had served the residents of Florida with the Florida Highway Patrol for nine years. Milan Hendrix’s brother, Marque Hendrix, was also a FHP trooper that patrolled North Escambia county. He has since retired after 30 years on the force.