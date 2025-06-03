Former Century Resident Extradited To Escambia County To Face Murder Charges

A former Century resident with a long criminal history arrested last week in Tallahassee for a Pensacola murder has been extradited to Escambia County.

Antonio Demetrius Ewing, 34, was booked into the Escambia County Jail Wednesday afternoon on felony charges of second degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held without bond.

Pensacola Police have released few details about the murder about 6:15 p.m. on May 30 at the apartment complex on Fairfield Drive. A man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and transported to the hospital where he later died.

After his arrest June 11 in Tallahassee by U.S. Marshals, was held in the Leon County Jail until being transferred Wednesday.

In 2010, Ewing was sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges related to a 2009 crime spree in which he robbed the Molino Tom Thumb, stole tires in Century to fix a flat on the getaway car and then escaped from deputies after he was arrested.

He was later implicated in an attempt to pass counterfeit money at Odom’s Bar on North Century Boulevard and other local businesses in the area. He was sentenced to 11 months in the county jail.

Ewing also served time in state prison for grand theft, robbery by sudden snatching, burglary, weapon possession by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed weapon. On January 27, 2025, he was released from prison after serving three years for cocaine possession and obstruction.