Walks Give Wahoos Wild 6-5, 11-Inning Win Over Barons

written by Erik Bremer

Fresh off their best April in team history, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos began the month of May with a wild 6-5, 11-inning win over the Birmingham Barons on Thursday night.

Two bases-loaded walks in the top of the 11th forced in the eventual game-winning runs as the Blue Wahoos (17-7) outlasted the Barons (12-11) in their longest game of the season.

Pensacola jumped ahead 1-0 in the first against Barons starter Riley Gowens, loading the bases with two singles and an error before Nathan Martorella brought in a run with a double-play grounder.

The Barons became the first opponent this season to score a first-inning run against the Blue Wahoos, ambushing starter Evan Fitterer with a two-run single from Ryan Galanie to take a 2-1 lead. The Blue Wahoos had outscored opponents 16-0 in the first inning through their first 23 games.

Rikuu Nishida added to the Birmingham lead with an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning. With severe weather surrounding Regions Field on all sides, light rain in the fifth inning almost caused a rain delay just as the game became official.

The two teams played on, and the Blue Wahoos reclaimed the lead in the sixth with a Kemp Alderman RBI groundout and Martorella two-run double. Their 4-3 edge would be short-lived, however, as Birmingham’s Jacob Burke hit a RBI single off Pensacola reliever Zach McCambley in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the game 4-4.

Nigel Belgrave contributed 3.0 hitless innings of relief to help send the game to extras, and Josh Ekness (W, 2-0) came up big in the bottom of the tenth after the Blue Wahoos had left the bases loaded in the top half of the inning. Ekness needed only 10 pitches to get three outs and strand the potential winning run at third base, extending the drama to the 11th inning.

The Blue Wahoos didn’t manage any hits against Gil Luna (L, 0-3) in the top of the 11th, but drew four walks to force in two runs. Mark Coley II pushed across the first run with a two-out free pass, and Jared Serna followed suit with the RBI that would prove to be the difference. Ekness allowed an RBI single in the bottom of the inning, but struck out Burke to finish off a 6-5 final.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series on Friday against the Barons.