Testing Goals Accomplished: Kingsfield Elementary 4th Graders Silly String Teachers (And There Were Tattoos)



Kingsfield Elementary School fourth graders recently had a little fun with silly string and teachers Jessica Kerkela and Kenli Orozco.

The students earned the time to silly string the teachers for making, and breaking, goals on FAST (Florida Assessment of Student Thinking) testing. And the students were also able to give temporary tattoos to Kerkela and Orozco.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.