Sunny Friday; Scattered Showers For Memorial Day Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.

Memorial Day: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.