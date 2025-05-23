Sunny Friday; Scattered Showers For Memorial Day Weekend

May 23, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.

Memorial Day: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 