Sunny Friday; Scattered Showers For Memorial Day Weekend
May 23, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.
Memorial Day: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
