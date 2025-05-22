Stellar Outing From Snelling Not Enough In 7-2 Wahoos Loss

written by Willie Phaler

Through six innings, it seemed like Wednesday night’s game between the Blue Wahoos and Barons was shaping up to be a classic pitcher’s duel in front of a crowd of 3,223.

The Blue Wahoos led 1-0, and starters Robby Snelling (L, 2-3) and Jake Palisch (W, 3-0) had finished six innings of shutout and one-run ball. As soon as the Pensacola bullpen got involved in the game, it was flipped on its head, leading to a 7-2 loss.

After Snelling’s six shutout innings, which included eight strikeouts and no walks for the 21-year-old southpaw, the Barons’ offense came alive as the Pensacola defense faltered in historic fashion.

The Barons plated five runs in the frame, as the Blue Wahoos made five miscues, totaling seven in the game to set a franchise record. This also set the record for most errors in one inning in Southern League history.

Left-handers Justin King and Dale Stanavich surrendered the five runs in the seventh, with all five being charged to King’s line, all five of which were unearned. The two relievers didn’t allow a hit in the inning, but King allowed two walks while Stanavich hit a batter to allow a run.

The Barons’ offense continued to pile on in the seventh, as Gonzalez drove in two with a home run to deep right off Stanavich.

Tony Bullard picked up the Blue Wahoos’ first run of the night in the third, with a solo home run to center for his first at the Double-A level.

Bullard’s home run broke a 20-inning scoreless streak for Palisch, which spanned across three starts.

Sam Praytor picked up an RBI in the eighth on a double off the wall in right-center, narrowly missing his third home run of the year.

The Blue Wahoos will turn their attention to Mullet Thursday for tomorrow’s game, as right-hander Evan Fitterer (2-2) is slated to take the mound. Fitterer was the Southern League Pitcher of the Month for April, throwing four innings of three-run ball in his last outing against Rocket City.

GAME NOTABLES

— The National Anthem was performed on Wednesday by Joshua Tenniswood from the Trinitas Christian School in Pensacola, which had a group outing of 75 people. Jonathan Rook sang God Bless America in the 7th inning. And several Trinitas students threw out ceremonial first pitches.

— The West Florida High softball team had its end-of-season outing with a combined 98 guests that included players, coaches, parents and friends.

WANT TO GO?

WHO: Birmingham Barons vs. Blue Wahoos

WHEN: Thursday through Sunday.

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium.

GAMETIMES: The games on Thursday through Saturday night will all start at 6:05 p.m. Sunday’s game will be a 4:05 p.m. start – the first late afternoon start time of season.