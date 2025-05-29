Snelling Goes Seven, But Bats Kept Quiet In 3-1 Blue Wahoos Loss

written by Erik Bremer

Robby Snelling pitched a career-high 7.0 innings for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Wednesday night, but didn’t receive enough run support in a 3-1 loss to the Montgomery Biscuits.

Snelling (L, 2-4) was perfect through 4.0 innings in his first start since being named Southern League Pitcher of the Week, and finished his night retiring four in a row to complete 7.0 innings for the first time in his professional career. But a brief hiccup in a five-hit, three-run fifth inning proved to be too much to overcome for the Blue Wahoos, who fell below .500 for the first time this season with their eighth consecutive loss.

Brody Hopkins (W, 3-2) danced around trouble for the Biscuits, working 5.0 scoreless innings and stranding five runners in scoring position. The Blue Wahoos had ample opportunities to take advantage, but went 0-for-11 with men in scoring position throughout the evening.

The Biscuits came to life in the fifth inning, getting their first baserunner of the night on a first-pitch Colton Ledbetter single before Matthew Etzel broke the scoreless tie with a long two-run homer to right field. It continued a run of dominance for Etzel, who homered in Tuesday’s game and has hit 6 of his 10 career Biscuits homers against Pensacola since joining the Rays organization late last season.

Tatem Levins doubled and Willy Vasquez singled with two outs in the fifth to add another run, giving the Biscuits a 3-0 lead.

The Blue Wahoos scored an unearned run in the sixth as Kemp Alderman reached on an error and scored on a Nathan Martorella RBI groundout, but Biscuits relievers Ty Cummings, Derrick Edington and JJ Goss (S, 6) protected the Montgomery lead to seal a 3-1 final.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Biscuits on Thursday. First pitch from Riverwalk Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.