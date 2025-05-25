Slight Chance Of Sunday Rain; High In The Low 90s

May 25, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Memorial Day: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

