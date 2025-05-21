Slight Chance Of A Stray Shower Today, Otherwise Mostly Sunny

May 21, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Memorial Day: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

