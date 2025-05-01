Schultz Quiets Wahoos In 4-2 Loss To Barons

written by Erik Bremer

In a Wednesday morning matinee, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos offense was slow to wake up in a 4-2 loss to the Birmingham Barons.

A highly-publicized battle of two left-handed pitching prospects saw Birmingham’s Noah Schultz (W, 1-1) pitch a career-high 6.0 innings of two-run ball, helping the Barons (12-10) even up the series one game apiece.

Blue Wahoos starter Robby Snelling (L, 2-1) surrendered the game’s first run in the second inning, as Ryan Galanie and Caden Connor each doubled for a 1-0 Barons lead. The Blue Wahoos (16-7) tied things up in the third on a Shane Sasaki double and Jake Thompson RBI fielder’s choice, and took a brief 2-1 lead in the fourth on Jared Serna’s two-out RBI single.

The Barons took advantage of a Pensacola mistake in the bottom of the fourth, as Mario Camilletti reached on a catchable fly ball lost in the afternoon sun between Sasaki in center field and Kemp Alderman in right field. Connor tied the game 2-2 with an RBI single, and scored the go-ahead run on a two-out William Bergolla RBI single.

Lane Ramsey worked effective relief, escaping an inherited bases-loaded jam in the fourth and contributing 2.1 innings of scoreless ball, but Schultz protected his 3-2 lead for the Barons. The lefty, ranked the top prospect in the White Sox organization, got stronger as the afternoon went along and finished with a flourish by retiring his final seven batters and completing 6.0 innings for the first time in his career.

Birmingham added an insurance run in the seventh with doubles from Bergolla and Galanie, and got 3.0 scoreless innings of relief from Andrew Dalquist and Peyton Pallette (S, 3) to close out the 4-2 final.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series on Thursday against the Barons. First pitch from Regions Field is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.