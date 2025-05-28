Rain Likely For Wednesday

May 28, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Otherwise mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 83. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 88.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 