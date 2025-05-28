Rain Likely For Wednesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Otherwise mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 83. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 88.