Rain Chances Remain High For The Weekend

May 10, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the evening.

Sunday: A chance of showers before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then a slight chance of showers between 7pm and 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 