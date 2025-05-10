Rain Chances Remain High For The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the evening.

Sunday: A chance of showers before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then a slight chance of showers between 7pm and 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.