Rain Chances Remain High For The Weekend
May 10, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the evening.
Sunday: A chance of showers before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then a slight chance of showers between 7pm and 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
