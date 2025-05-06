Rain Becoming Likely Tuesday Night Into Wednesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers between 10am and 4pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 77. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a chance of showers between 10pm and 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. High near 77. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.