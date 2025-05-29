Rain And Thunderstorms Likely For Thursday

May 29, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. High near 83. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7pm. Low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: A chance of showers before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10am and 1pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

