Rain And Thunderstorms Likely For Thursday
May 29, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. High near 83. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7pm. Low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A chance of showers before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10am and 1pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
