Rain And Thunderstorms Continue

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 77. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. High near 77. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming north in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.