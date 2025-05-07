Rain And Thunderstorms Continue

May 7, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 77. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. High near 77. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming north in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 