Photos: Northview Softball Is Ready For State Final Four

The Northview Lady Chiefs will open play in the Rural FHSAA Softball Final Four near Orlando.

No. 2 Northview (21-6) will take on No. 3 Branford (21-6). The winner will head to the state championship game at 1:30 p.m. EDT on Wednesday against either Liberty County or Trenton.

First pitch Tuesday is at noon EDT at Boombah-Soldiers Creek Park in Longwood, just outside Orlando. Fans can watch the game live on the NFHS Network. Fans can watch live video on the NFHS Network for a $13.99 monthly pass (which can be canceled at any time). NorthEscambia.com will have periodic updates on our Facebook page during the game; be sure to like our page for updates.

For a photo gallery from the last practice before state for the Northview Lady Chiefs, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.