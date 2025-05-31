Perfect Saturday, High In The Lower 70s

May 31, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 