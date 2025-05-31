Perfect Saturday, High In The Lower 70s

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89.