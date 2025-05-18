New 268 Lot Subdivision Proposed By Road Prison In Cantonment

May 18, 2025

A new Jaxson Estates North, 268 lot residential subdivision with multi family lots, has been proposed just south of the Escambia County Road Department and Road Prison on Highway 297A in Cantonment.

According to documents filed Friday with the Escambia County Development Review Committee (DRC) by developer Thomas Henry, the subdivision would be on 38 acres sandwiched between the Road Prison to the north and the existing Jackson Estates subdivision to the south.

The application states that there are 13 acres of wetlands on the west side of the parcel that will not be developed, according to submitted drawings.

The proposal is not yet set for a public meeting or review by the DRC.

NorthEscambia.com graphic.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 