Multiple Waves Of Rain For The Next Several Days

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 77. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: A chance of showers before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.