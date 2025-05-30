Mostly Sunny, Scattered Afternoon Showers

May 30, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 