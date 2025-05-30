Mostly Sunny, Scattered Afternoon Showers

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.