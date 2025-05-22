Mostly Sunny, High Near 90 Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Memorial Day: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.