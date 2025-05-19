Mostly Sunny And Warm To Begin The Week
May 19, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88.
