Mostly Sunny And Warm To Begin The Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88.