Mostly Sunny, A Few Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms For The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Memorial Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.