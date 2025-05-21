Mosquito Control To Spray Tonight In Century, Bratt, Byrneville, McDavid And Barth

The Escambia County Mosquito Control Division will conduct fogging missions today in the Century, McDavid, Barth, Byrneville and Bratt areas.

This includes the area east and west of North Century Boulevard from North Barth Road north to the Alabama state line. The area also includes the areas north and south of West Highway 4 to Bratt. Specific locations are in the maps above and below, click to enlarge.

Mission hours vary, but typically occur in the evening hours from 6-9:30 p.m. All operations are dependent on weather conditions.

When possible, pre-application and post-application surveillance is performed to ensure fogging is warranted. Methods used to determine need include dry ice-baited light traps, landing rate counts, and service requests received from the public.