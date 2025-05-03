Lane Closures Planned For Beulah Road; Part of $4.4 Million Resurfacing Project

The Florida Department of Transportation says drivers will encounter lane closures on a portion of Beulah Road for the next several days.

The intermittent will be in the construction zone between Nine Mile Road and Mobile Highway from Sunday, May 4 through Thursday May 8 between 8 p.m. and 6 p.m. for paving and milling operations.

Signs will be in place to detour drivers around the work zone using Rebel Road.

The work is part of a $4.4 million resurfacing project on Beulah Road from Mobile Highway to Issacs Lane.

The project will include

Constructing a 6-foot sidewalk on the west side of Beulah Road from the Beulah Academy of Science to Nine Mile Road.

Various sidewalk and crosswalk improvements, including Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades.

Improvements at the Beulah Road at Nine Mile Road intersection.

Stormwater management enhancements.

Utility relocations.

Guardrail installation.

Signalization upgrades.

New signing and pavement markings.

Additionally, drainage construction will require an 18-day closure with a detour on Beulah Road at the Beulah Church Road intersection. This closure is slated to occur during the summer months. Traffic will be detoured to Rebel Road between Mobile Highway and Nine Mile Road.

FDOT anticipates that the project will be complete in late 2026.