Increasing Rain Chances Into The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.