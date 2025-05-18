High Near 90 To Begin The Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 89. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 59.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87.