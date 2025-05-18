Here Are The Road Construction Delay Spots For The Week

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Beulah Road (State Road (S.R.) 99) Resurfacing from Mobile Highway (S.R. 10A) to Isaacs Lane - Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures on Beulah Road, from Nine Mile Road to Mobile Highway, Sunday, May 11 through Thursday, May 15, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for milling and paving operations. Signs will be in place to detour drivers around the work zone using Rebel Road.

Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures on Beulah Road, from Nine Mile Road to Mobile Highway, Sunday, May 11 through Thursday, May 15, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for milling and paving operations. Signs will be in place to detour drivers around the work zone using Rebel Road. Garden Street (Business U.S. 98) Construction from Pace Boulevard to the Interstate 110 (I-110) Ramp – The week of Sunday, May 11, drivers may encounter the following construction related traffic disruptions: Garden Street, between Pace Boulevard and North Donelson Street, is reduced to two travel lanes (one in each direction), as crews perform construction activities on the south side of the street. This temporary traffic configuration will be in place through early 2026. Temporary side street closures south of Garden Street, from B Street to J Street, as crews perform utility and stormwater management enhancements. On-street parking is closed on the south side of Garden Street, between B Street and L Street. Additionally, periodic on-street parking closures will occur on Garden Street, between A Street and Alcaniz Street, for sidewalk and crosswalk improvements. Signs will be in place to direct drivers and pedestrians around the work zone.

The week of Sunday, May 11, drivers may encounter the following construction related traffic disruptions:

U.S. 98 (Gregory Street) Resurfacing from North Palafox Street to east of 14th Avenue – Drivers on Gregory Street, from North Palafox Street to 14th Avenue, will encounter alternating, intermittent lane closures Sunday, May 11 through Thursday, May 15, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for placement of thermoplastic striping.

Drivers on Gregory Street, from North Palafox Street to 14th Avenue, will encounter alternating, intermittent lane closures Sunday, May 11 through Thursday, May 15, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for placement of thermoplastic striping. Michigan Avenue (S.R. 296) Resurfacing from Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) to North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) – The week of Sunday, May 11, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Michigan Avenue, from Mobile Highway to North Palafox Street, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., for milling and paving operations.

The week of Sunday, May 11, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Michigan Avenue, from Mobile Highway to North Palafox Street, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., for milling and paving operations. Interstate Circle Bridge Over Eight Mile Creek Construction – Interstate Circle is closed at the Eight Mile Creek Bridge through mid-2025 while crews replace the bridge. Signs are in place to detour drivers around the work zone using Pine Forest Road, Longleaf Drive and Wymart Road.

Interstate 10 (I-10) at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) Construction – Drivers will encounter the following construction related traffic disruptions: Intermittent I-10 inside lane closures near the Nine Mile Road interchange, Sunday, May 11 through Thursday, May 15, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Drivers will encounter the following construction related traffic disruptions:

Nine Mile Road will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction between the I-10 ramps, Sunday, May 11 through Friday, May 16, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Law enforcement will be on site, and directional signage will be in place to guide drivers through the work zone.



I-10 at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) Construction – The week of Sunday, May 11, drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: The U.S. 29 southbound turn lane access to the I-10 eastbound on-ramp will be temporarily shortened Monday, May 12 through Friday, May 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The reduced turn-lane length is required for daytime construction activities and will reopen nightly from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. I-10 between U.S. 29 and I-110, is reduced to two travel lanes in each direction. The U.S. 29 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is closed. U.S. 29 northbound drivers are being detoured to make a U-turn at Broad Street onto U.S. 29 southbound to access I-10 eastbound.

The week of Sunday, May 11, drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: S.R. 97 Tree Trimming Operations near Pilgrim Trail – Drivers will encounter intermittent northbound lane closures Monday, May 12 through Thursday, May 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for tree trimming operations.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 90 Resurfacing from west of Avalon Boulevard to east of Stewart Street – Drivers may encounter intermittent U.S. 90 lane closures, between Avalon Boulevard and Stewart Street, Sunday, May 11 through Thursday, May 15, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for shoulder work and placement of thermoplastic striping.

U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Simpson River – Drivers on U.S. 90 may encounter intermittent lane closures over the Simpson River Bridge, Sunday, May 11 through Thursday, May 15, between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. as crews perform bridge construction work. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph through the work zone.

Drivers on U.S. 90 may encounter intermittent lane closures over the Simpson River Bridge, Sunday, May 11 through Thursday, May 15, between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. as crews perform bridge construction work. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph through the work zone. S.R. 87 Resurfacing, from south of East Bay Boulevard (County Road 399) to Vonnie Tolbert Road – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on S.R. 87, from East Bay Boulevard to Vonnie Tolbert Road, Sunday, May 11 through Thursday, May 15, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., for milling and paving operations.

Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on S.R. 87, from East Bay Boulevard to Vonnie Tolbert Road, Sunday, May 11 through Thursday, May 15, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., for milling and paving operations. S.R. 281 (Avalon Boulevard) Bridge Rehabilitation over Garcon Point Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, May 12 through Friday, May 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 a.m. for construction activities.

Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, May 12 through Friday, May 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 a.m. for construction activities. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive, Sunday, May 11, through Friday, May 16, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for paving operations.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts:

U.S. 98 Turn Lane Operations near Catamaran Drive – Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, May 12 through Thursday, May 22 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for paving operations.

Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, May 12 through Thursday, May 22 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for paving operations. S.R. 87 Tree Trimming Operations from Oriole Street to Stewart Street – Drivers will encounter intermittent southbound lane closures Monday, May 12 through Friday, May 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for tree trimming operations.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.