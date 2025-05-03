Heavy Rain, Strong Storms Possible For Saturday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 4pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Patchy fog before 8am. High near 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.