Heavy Rain, Strong Storms Possible For Saturday
May 3, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 4pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Patchy fog before 8am. High near 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
