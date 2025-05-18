Fulton Dazzles, Lifts Wahoos to Win over Trash Pandas

Dax Fulton has overcome a lot in his pro career, including battling back from two left elbow surgeries on his throwing arm, plus all the recovery that involves. A night like this one made his efforts become more pronounced.

Fulton had his strongest outing this season, working five innings and allowing just one hit, as he helped lead the Blue Wahoos to a 3-1 victory against the Rocket City Trash Pandas before the customary Saturday sellout crowd (5,038) on Fireworks Night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Fulton’s performance, highlighted by five strikeouts, set a tone where both teams’ pitching mostly ruled the game.

“It felt really good,” said Fulton in the post-game, on-field interview. “I just wanted to go out there and do my job and put my team in line for the win. I thought we played well as a team.”

The win gave the Blue Wahoos (22-16) a chance to win the series on Sunday as the first of back-to-back home weeks wraps up. Pensacola has now won all four Saturday Fireworks Nights this season.

Besides Fulton’s performance on the mound, Blue Wahoos fans witnessed one of the largest on-field gatherings of youth baseball players standing with Blue Wahoos starters for the National Anthem. There were nine ceremonial first pitches, including a couple on their honeymoon at the ballpark.

After six innings were complete, the May celebration of a “Home Run For Life”, honored a Navarre man who recovered from a life-threatening stroke in October. With the crowd cheering and team mascot Kazoo encouraging, Michael Patching jogged around the bases with both teams lined up on each baseline.

The game itself began well for the Blue Wahoos. In the second inning, Johnny Olmstead and Shane Sasaki led off the singles. Both scored. Olmstead scored on a throwing error to the plate by Rocket City third baseman Cole Fontenelle. Sasaski scored on Jared Serna’s sacrifice fly. Those two runs proved enough for Fulton to earn his second win. He struck out five of the first eight batters he faced. The only blemish was a pair of back-to-back walks with two outs in the second that he quelled with a strikeout. He overcame consecutive walks in the fourth inning. He didn’t allow a hit until a two-out single in the fifth.

The Trash Pandas got their lone run off Fulton in the third inning, without a hit. Caleb Ketchup reached on an infield throwing error, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout.

The Blue Wahoos added a third run in their third inning when Olmstead launched a two-out homer over the left field fence. He went 3-for-4 in the game to lead the Blue Wahoos lineup.

Behind Olmstead, relievers Zach McCambley and closer Josh Ekness limited Rocket City to three hits in the final four innings, just one walk and struck out three to seal the game.

