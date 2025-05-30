Final Vote To Set Special Election For Century Town Council Seat

The Town of Century has set a second and final reading of an ordinance setting a special election to fill a vacant seat on the town council.

The ordinance will be up for a final vote during the town council’s regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 17 at town hall.

On May 6, Councilmember Sandra McMurray-Jackson resigned from Seat 5 for personal reasons. With more than six months remaining until the end of her term in January 2027, the town charter requires that the council set a special election and appoint a replacement to the five-member body.

The special election has been set for Tuesday, July 29. If no candidate for the non-partisan seat receives one vote more than 50%, a runoff will be held on September 29. The winner will take office 10 days after certification of the election.

The qualifying period for candidates is set for June 23-25.

The town recently held a special election for mayor and another council seat due to resignations, electing Ben Boutwell to the mayor’s seat at John Bass to the council.

Pictured: Century Mayor Ben Boutwell, attending his first council meeting after being reelected in a special election, takes notes during a town council meeting on May 20. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.