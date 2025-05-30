Final Vote To Set Special Election For Century Town Council Seat

May 30, 2025

The Town of Century has set a second and final reading of an ordinance setting a special election to fill a vacant seat on the town council.

The ordinance will be up for a final vote during the town council’s regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 17 at town hall.

On May 6, Councilmember Sandra McMurray-Jackson resigned from Seat 5 for personal reasons. With more than six months remaining until the end of her term in January 2027, the town charter requires that the council set a special election and appoint a replacement to the five-member body.

The special election has been set for Tuesday, July 29. If no candidate for the non-partisan seat receives one vote more than 50%, a runoff will be held on September 29. The winner will take office 10 days after certification of the election.

The qualifying period for candidates is set for June 23-25.

The town recently held a special election for mayor and another council seat due to resignations, electing Ben Boutwell to the mayor’s seat at John Bass to the council.

Pictured: Century Mayor Ben Boutwell, attending his first council meeting after being reelected in a special election, takes notes during a town council meeting on May 20. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 