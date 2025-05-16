Dry Weather, Highs Around 90 Ahead

May 16, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Gradual clearing, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

