Dry Weather, Highs Around 90 Ahead
May 16, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Gradual clearing, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83.
