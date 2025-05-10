Don’t Forget To Help — Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Is Today

May 10, 2025

Residents in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties are encouraged to fill their Stamp Out Hunger bags with healthy, nonperishable food donations this week, and leave them by their mailbox on today for pick-up by their letter carrier in support of the 33rd Annual National Association of Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Donations stay local and benefit the children, senior citizens, veterans, families, and individuals served by Manna Food Bank and other local pantries.

It is the largest, national, single-day effort to put food on the table for millions of Americans. Food collected in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties benefits five local food pantries, helping to feed those who are struggling with food insecurity in our community.

“Stamp Out Hunger is one of the most important annual food drives for many of the area’s food pantries, including Manna,” said Dede Flounlacker, Executive Director of Manna Food Bank. “Every food donation collected by letter carriers helps meet the needs of hungry neighbors in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.”

Residents of the two-county area should receive a white Stamp Out Hunger bag ahead of the food drive to fill with food donations; however, any bag can be used. Residents are encouraged to fill the bag with healthy, non-perishable food items, such as canned chicken, canned tuna, canned fruit in 100% juice, dry breakfast items (oatmeal, whole-grain cereal), canned vegetables, and peanut butter. Residents should be sure to place the bag next to their mailbox (traditional or non-traditional) prior to regular mail delivery this Saturday, May 10. Residents should not donate items in glass containers or items that have been opened or homemade.

Escambia and Santa Rosa letter carriers will collect the food donations that will benefit individuals and families served by Manna Food Bank, Feeding the Gulf Coast, ACTS Ministries, We Care Ministries, and Warrington Emergency Aid Center.

Written by William Reynolds 

 