Chance Of Showers, Isolated Severe Storms For Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then a chance of showers between 7am and 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A chance of showers before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.