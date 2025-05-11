Chance Of Showers For Mother’s Day

May 11, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Mother’s Day: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 80. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

