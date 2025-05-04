Century To Hold Second Public Hearing On Grant Application Projects

The Century Town Council will hold a second public hearing this week on several projects that have been identified for a potential grant funding application.

The public hearing will be held at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at Century Town Hall.

The town plans to apply for a Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from Florida Commerce, focusing on three requests:

design for potential resurfacing of three streets

construction of the Carver Community Center on Jefferson Avenue

a minor home repair program

The street portion of the request would be design only in anticipation of potential paving at a later date for Barnwell Lane, Cedar Street, and both East and West Cottage streets.

The minor home repair program would provide home repairs to address structural code enforcement issues and access issues such as ramps that would allow low or moderate income individuals to remain in their homes for a longer period of time. The town will determine later if roofing repairs or upgrades might be included.

If awarded, grant funds would construct a new Carver Community Center (pictured) on Jefferson Avenue. The town previously received a $3.255 million state grant for a community center on Jefferson Avenue, but most of the funds were clawed back by the state. The town was able to use $514,650 to pay for the engineering, architectural and grant administer expenses that left the town with no building but a complete set of shovel-ready drawings.

The potential dollar figures for the grants is not yet known.

Three members of the public and a council member elect attended the first public hearing and offered input on the potential projects.

