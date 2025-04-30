Century Identifies Grant Application Projects: Community Center, Street Design And Housing Repair

The Century Town Council on Tuesday night identified several projects for potential grant funding.

Three members of the public (pictured above) and council member elect John Bass attended Tuesday night’s public hearing and offered input on potential projects.

The town will apply for a Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from Florida Commerce, focusing on three requests:

design for potential resurfacing of Barnwell Lane, East and West Cottage streets, and Cedar Street.

construction of the Carver Community Center on Jefferson Avenue

minor home repair program

The street portion of the request would be design only in anticipation of potential paving at a later date for Barnwell Lane, Cedar Street, and both East and West Cottage streets.

The minor home repair program would provide home repairs to address structural code enforcement issues and access issues such as ramps that would allow low or moderate income individuals to remain in their homes for a longer period of time. The town will determine later if roofing repairs or upgrades might be included.

If awarded, grant funds would construct a new Carver Community Center (design pictured below) on Jefferson Avenue. The town previously received a $3.255 million state grant for a community center on Jefferson Avenue, but most of the funds were clawed back by the state. The town was able to use $514,650 to pay for the engineering, architectural and grant administer expenses that left the town with no building but a complete set of shovel-ready drawings.

The town will finalize their CDBG grant application following a final public hearing at 5:45 p.m. on May 6. Applications are due by May 16. The potential dollar figures for the grants is not yet known.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.