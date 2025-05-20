UPDATED: Northview Dominates Branford 14-6 To Head To State Championship

The Northview Lady Chiefs are headed to the state championship.

Northview dominated Branford 14-6 Tuesday afternoon near Orlando.

The Branford Buccaneers jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the first, but the Lady Chiefs answered with five in the bottom of the second and never looked back.

Northview’s five runs in the bottom of the second inning came on three hits — Addysen Bolen walked to score one run, Aubrey Hadley had a two-run single, and the Chiefs scored two runs on an error.

Northview took the lead in the bottom of the third when Daviona Randolph homered to left field, Riley Brooks singled down the left field line, and Kylee Langham drew a walk. Northview added six runs on five hits in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Sophomore Mikayla McAnally earned the win, allowing 11 hits and six runs in six innings, striking out six and walking one. Senior Jamison Gilman stepped into the circle for the final inning, giving up no hits while striking out two and walking none.

Mikayla McAnally and Avery Stuckey each had three hits for the Lady Chiefs. Shortstop Riley Brooks had three RBIs.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Northview will face Trenton at 1:30 EDT (12:30 locally in North Escambia) for the Rural FHSAA Softball State Championship.

We will have a complete preview on Wednesday morning, plus a link (paid, $13.99) to watch the live video from the NFHS Network. We will also be providing live score updates on Wednesday on our Facebook page.