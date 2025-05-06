Boil Water Notice Issued For Stacey Road Area

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for Cottage Hill Water Works members and meters on Stacey Road south of Quintette Road to Highway 95A. The notice was issued after a water main break due to construction on Quintette Road at Stacey Road that resulted in a disruption of water service.

The utility is advising, as a precaution, that all water in the area that is used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative bottled water may be used.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

This story will be updated when the boil water notice is rescinded.