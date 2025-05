Blue Wahoos, Shuckers Postponed By Rain

Wednesday’s scheduled game at Keesler Federal Park between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Biloxi Shuckers was postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, with two seven-inning games beginning at 5:35 p.m. Game two of the twin bill will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.