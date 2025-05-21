Atmore Police Have Now Charged Five In Main Street Shooting Incident

A total of five suspects have now been arrested into a connection to a shots fired incident in Atmore, police said on Tuesday.

About 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 7, Atmore officers responded to the area of North Main and Howard Street following reports of shots fired into a passing vehicle. The Wing & Burger Box restaurant on the northeast corner of the intersection was also hit by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

Responding officers recovered a significant amount of evidence at the scene, collecting 47 spent shell casings believed to be from two different caliber firearms.

Three 17-year-old juveniles, all from Atmore, been arrested and charged as adults. Police are unable to release their names under current Alabama law.

Dexter Adams, 18, and Ryeheem Banks, 21, both of Atmore have each been charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and discharging a firearm into an

unoccupied building. Both were booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton.

Authorities said additional arrests are possible.

The Atmore Police Department is also investigating shooting incident that occurred April 26 during which multiple shots were fired into a residence in the 300 block of East School Street.

Two 17-year-old juveniles, who were also charged in May 7 shooting, have also been charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling for the April incident.

Both investigations are ongoing.

Pictured top: Dexter Adams (left) and Ryeheem Banks.