A Small Chance Of A Shower Today, Otherwise Sunny
May 13, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers between 1pm and 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
