A Small Chance Of A Shower Today, Otherwise Sunny

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers between 1pm and 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.