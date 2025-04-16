Wednesday Weather: Sunny And Middle 70s

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 50. Calm wind.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.