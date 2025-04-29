Two Year, $4.7 Million Highway 29 Reconstruction Safety Project In Century Is Now Complete

After just over two years, a $4.7 million state safety project to resurface Highway 29 in Century is now complete, the Florida Department of Transportation said on Monday.

The FDOT project included a major reconstruction and realignment of Highway 29 from just south of East Highway 4 to the Alabama state line.

FDOT also upgraded traffic signals, drainage structures, pavement markings, and driveways, while also improving curb ramps and sidewalks to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.

The project included reconstructing a 700-foot curved segment of Highway 29 from north of Henry Street to Cottage Street — a curve that was the site of several truck accidents in recent years.

The first lane closures for the project occurred in late January 2023, with four lanes reduced to one lane in each direction for most of the project.

Pictured: Traffic flows on all four lanes of Highway 29 in Century during a construction project on February 20. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.