Sunny, Near 80 Thursday Afternoon

April 17, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

