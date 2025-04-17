Sunny, Near 80 Thursday Afternoon
April 17, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
