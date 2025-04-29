Sunny And Warm Today, Clouds Midweek

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southeast after midnight.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.