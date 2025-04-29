Sunny And Warm Today, Clouds Midweek
April 29, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southeast after midnight.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Comments