Slight Chance Of Pop-up Afternoon Showers

April 30, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers between 1pm and 4pm. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light east wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

